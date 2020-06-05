Henry "Hank" L. Morin

October 18, 1941 - May 12, 2020

Haines City, FL — Formerly of Coldenham, NY

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Henry who fought a courageous fight against cancer at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Florida. He was 78 years old.

Henry was the son of Edgar and Laura (Bozarth) Morin. He was born on October 18th, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA and grew up in Tuxedo, NY.

Hank retired from the NYS DOT as a mechanic. He was also an EMT for many years and was a volunteer firefighter for the Coldenham Fire Department. Hank also worked at Costco in Florida. He had a love for motorcycles, stock car/NASCAR racing, bowling and playing softball.

Henry is survived by his wife of 31 years, Carol; daughter, Wendy and husband, Lucas Hadden; son, Hank Morin Jr.; stepson, David Phelps and wife, Alison; his many grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by both parents and his son, Derek Morin.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday June 12, 2020 at the Ridge Assembly of God located at 41219 Highway 27, Davenport, FL 33837.

Donations may be made to your local Hospice Facility in Henry's name.



