|
|
Henry "Hank" L. Wolfe
February 25, 1934 - September 11, 2019
Hudson, NY - Formerly of Pleasant Valley, NY
Henry "Hank" L. Wolfe of Hudson, NY, formerly of Pleasant Valley, NY, entered into rest Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was 85 years old.
Son of the late Edward and Etta (Karo) Wolfe, he was born February 25, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY.
Henry was a retired engineering technician for IBM in Yorktown Heights. He was a past Chief of Hillcrest Fire Company # 1 in Spring Valley from 1971 to 1973 and past commissioner of the Moleston Fire District. Hank was an amateur radio operator call sign W2SIS and member of the MT. Beacon Amateur Radio Club. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1957.
Survivors include his son, David Wolfe and wife, Denise of New Windsor, daughter, Debra Karrer and husband, Carl of Riverside, CA; grandchildren: Shelby Karrer, Michelle Karrer, Shaun Barnett and Kayla Barnett; as well as nieces and nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Henry was predeceased by his beloved wife, Fay (Rosen) Wolfe in 2011 and his sister, Rosalie Jones.
Visitation for family and friends will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 15th at White, Venuto & Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 North Plank Rd. (Rte 32) Town of Newburgh. Funeral Service with Firematic honors will commence 11 a.m., Monday, Sept 16th at the funeral home with Rabbi Zoe Zak officiating. Committal prayers will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, kindly make contributions in "Hank's" memory to Hillcrest Fire Co. #1, 374 North Main St., Spring Valley, NY 10977 or The FASNY Fireman's Home, 125 Harry Howard Ave., Hudson, NY 12534
Funeral arrangements under the direction of White, Venuto & Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 562-6550 – visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019