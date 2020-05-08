Henry S. DeVries
January 15, 1945 - May 1, 2020
Warwick, NY
Henry S. DeVries, a life-long resident of Warwick, NY, passed away due to complications related to COVID-19 on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was 75.
Henry was a 1965 graduate of Warwick Valley High School. After graduation, Henry was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. While in the military, Henry spent time in France and Germany tending to the nation's wounded in military hospitals. After leaving the service, Henry returned home to Warwick and enrolled at Orange County Community College. Thanks to his military training, Henry was able to rapidly move through the college's nursing program. After graduating and earning his license as a registered nurse, Henry worked for some time at St. Anthony's Hospital before joining the ranks of the medical staff at Mid-Orange Correctional Facility. Henry worked at Mid-Orange for 27 years before his retirement.
Henry was a long-time member of the Warwick United Methodist Church. He cherished every moment socializing with church members, and he was a stalwart volunteer who was always ready to assist with a work party. A lover of music, Henry for many years sang in the church choir, and he also enjoyed performing with the Warwick Valley Chorale.
Henry kept busy in retirement working at the Ecumenical Food Pantry, where he so enjoyed meeting and helping local residents in need. He also worked part-time for several years at the Mt. Alverno Center. Henry was known for taking walks into the village to grab a cappuccino and to find someone to converse with.
Like his son, Henry was a long-suffering Mets fan. He enjoyed playing pinball and taking annual trips to Atlantic City to work the slot machines, and he adored every moment he had with his loving grandchildren, Lucy and Nora. Henry had a way of making people feel comfortable. His warm smile and constant kindness were hallmarks of his personality. He was never too busy to talk, and he took great pride in his son and grandchildren, as anyone who ever talked with him can surely attest.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Gwen Reinauer, who he married in 1968. A devoted father and grandfather, Henry is also survived by his son, Daniel, daughter-in-law, Stephanie, and grandchildren, Lucy and Nora, of Vernon, NY; his mother, Jenny DeVries of Goshen, NY; sister, Jenny Morasch and her husband, Sam of Middletown, NY, and sister, Shirley Jarocki and her husband, Paul of Florida, NY; nephew, Tim Morasch of Virginia; nieces, Tina Savold and Tracey Morasch; and five great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held in Henry's honor at a later date due to the current social distancing requirements of the coronavirus pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Warwick Ecumenical Food Pantry, 135 Forester Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990 or online at www.warwickpantry.com/donate
Arrangements have been made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 8 to May 10, 2020.