Henry S. Ridings
September 12, 1919 - July 24, 2020
Town of Newburgh , NY
Henry S. Ridings of the Town of Newburgh entered into rest Friday July 24, 2020. He was 100 years old.
The son of the late Henry B. and Ella (Cook) Ridings, Henry was born September 12, 1919 in Newburgh.
Henry was a retired custodian for the Newburgh Enlarged City School District. He was a staff Sargent in World War II in the 29th Division, where units landed first on the Omaha Beach of France on D-Day, June 6, 1944. In combat he was awarded the Purple Heart Medal, Bronze Star Medal, NY State Conspicuous Service Cross, Expert Combat Medal and Good Conduct Medal and the French Croix De Guerre Presidential Citation.
Henry, as well as James Abrams and William Hargraves were instrumental in heading the Newburgh Purple Heart Chapter in 1946. Henry was also very active in his leadership in the Boy Scouts of America.
Henry is survived by his sons, Robert S. Ridings of the Town of Newburgh and Daniel H. Ridings and his wife, Mary of Walden; grandchildren, Megan Nicole Ridings and Kevin Daniel Ridings. In addition to his parents, Henry was predeceased by his beloved wife, Helen (Boris) Ridings in 1993 and sisters: Catherine Albers, Sally Sambells, Pearl Hyde and Marjorie Neiss.
Visitation for family and friends will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 28th at White, Venuto & Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 North Plank Road, Town of Newburgh. Funeral service will take place 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 29th at the Funeral Home. Due to the continued public health concerns, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time, please be respectful of your time visiting. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times, and social distancing must be practiced. Entombment will follow with military honors at Cedar Hill Mausoleum.
At Henry's request please make donations in his memory to The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, P.O. Box 207, Vails Gate, NY 12584.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of White, Venuto & Morrill FCS, 562-6550 – visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com