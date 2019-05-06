Home

Henry (Hank) Sliwa

Henry (Hank) Sliwa Obituary
Henry (Hank) Sliwa
December 5, 1930 - April 25, 2019
Zephyrhills, FL
Henry (Hank) J. Sliwa was born on December 5, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from high school in S. S. Seward Institute in Florida, NY in 1948. He served in the United States Army on active duty from November 1951 to October 1953. He was a past commander of the P.L.A.V. Post #16 in Pine Island, NY.
He worked for 25 years at GTE in Middletown, NY. He retired in 1991 to Zephyrhills, Florida where he lived until his death on April 25, 2019.
He is survived by three sisters, Josephine Romanoski, Angeline Van Riper, Genevieve Noger; one brother, Joseph Sliwa (Joyce); nieces, nephews and many good friends.
There is a service scheduled at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with military honors.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 6 to May 7, 2019
