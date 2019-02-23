|
Henry T. Kellner "Bucky"
October 24, 1940 - February 23, 2010
Pine Bush, NY
Henry T. Kellner, "Bucky" as he was known, passed away at home after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Saturday February 23, 2019. He was 78. The son of the late Henry I. Kellner, and Gertrude Keavney Kellner, he was born on October 24, 1940 in Newburgh, NY.
A Veteran, Henry served his country from 1961-1965 in the United States Air Force, and then in 1973 he enlisted and served in the United States Army Reserves until 1990. On October 24, 2000 he retired from the U.S. Army as Sergeant First Class. Henry was a Engineering Lab Technician for IBM in Fishkill, NY. He was a former member of the Walker Valley Sportsman Club, life member of the Walker Valley Fire Department, avid hunter, and jack of all trades, who could fix and repair anything, Bucky was a parishioner of the Church of the Infant Saviour, cared for his wife, and was caretaker of Our Lady of the Valley.
Survivors include his children: Thomas Kellner and his wife, Colleen of Wallkill, Michael Kellner and his wife, Jean of Pine Bush, and Kathleen Kellner of Pine Bush; four grandchildren: Liz Kellner, T.J. Kellner, Quinn Kellner, and Michael Kellner. Henry is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. He is predeceased by his wife, Agnes and his brothers, Steven, George, and Richard.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27 at the Church of the Infant Saviour. Burial will take place in New Prospect Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Walker Valley Fire Department, P.O. Box 370, Walker Valley, NY 12588. Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc. www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019