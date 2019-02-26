Home

Herb J. Silcox

Herb J. Silcox Obituary
Herb J. Silcox
March 20, 1939 - February 24, 2019
The Villages, FL
Herb J. Silcox of the Villages, FL, formerly of New Windsor, NY, went to meet his soulmate, Ann Spoto on February 24th surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 20, 1939 in Springfield, MA to Beatrice and Clayton Silcox.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his children who he was very proud of: David and Brenda and Terry and Joe Bosch of Lady Lake, FL, Kim and Christine of Lake Worth, FL and Tom and Bob of Hampton, VA; his three step daughters, Diane, Jolene and Jennifer of California; ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Services will be private.
If you would like to make a donation in Dads' name, contributions can be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 (); or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ().
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
