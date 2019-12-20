|
Herbert Charles "Charlie" Bowman
April 29, 1922 - December 16, 2019
Goshen, NY
Herbert Charles "Charlie" Bowman of Goshen New York has joined his former shipmates on Eternal Submarine Patrol on Monday, December 16, 2019.
Charlie was the son of Amelia Louise and Henry Peter Bowman. He was born at home on April 29, 1922 in New York and was a longtime resident of Goshen, 97 years old at the time of his passing - "closer to 98 than 97" as he would like to tell people. One of his favorite things to do was to ask people how old they thought he was and was delighted when most answered that he was in his late 70s or early 80s.
Charlie was a very proud Combat Veteran of the United States Submarine Service and served as a Chief Motor Machinist Mate during World War II, making six war patrols on the USS Rock SS 274 in the southwest Pacific Ocean and South China Sea. During the Korean War he served on board the USS Bowfin SS 287, patrolling in the Pacific and engaging with Russian submarines. In between the wars he was a Merchant Marine sailing around South America, Southern Africa and up to the Suez Canal.
He spent 31 years in the wire rope division of the steel industry having begun as a machine operator and advancing through the ranks to the level of regional sales manager, overseeing the performance of many manufacturer's representatives in the country, mostly in the east and Canada. He retired in 1981 to concentrate on his family, home, became active in Veterans organizations and further develop his skills as a wood carver.
Charlie was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Martha Marie Bowman. He is survived by daughters: Barbara Bowman of Hillcrest, NY, Alison Bryan and husband, Joseph of Cortland, NY, Erica Jakaitis and husband, Mark of Goshen, NY, and Pauline Bowman of Goshen, NY. In addition, he leaves behind granddaughters: Erica El Omari and husband, Otmane, Emily Bryan, Elizabeth Bryan, AdaSarah Bowman-Carroll and Paulina Bowman-Carroll and great-grandchildren Anya and Silas Confer.
He had life memberships in U.S. Submarine Veterans World War II, New Paltz, NY, US Submarine Veterans Inc., New Paltz, NY, International Submarine Veterans Association MAL, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 8645, New Paltz, NY, American Legion Post 489, Cortland NY, Korean War Veterans Association, MAL, Veterans of Foreign Wars National Children's Home, Eaton Rapids, MI. Charlie also held memberships in the Mid-Hudson Wood Carvers Guild, Monroe, NY, Catatonk Valley Wood Carvers, Candor NY.
Our father certainly enjoyed his life and lived it to the fullest, trying his hardest to begin walking again and returning to his home and family. He could often be found at table number 23 at his beloved Middletown Applebee's, enjoying all the love and attention from his many "girlfriends".
The family would like express our thanks and appreciation for the wonderful care and services provided by the doctors, nurses and therapists at the Port Jervis, NY VA clinic, Castle Point Health Campus in Wappingers Falls, Valley View Rehab in Goshen, NY, and the compassionate doctors and nurses at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY. We feel that dad's peaceful passing was due to everyone's attentiveness and care.
He leaves a final message for his comrades, the ladies of Post 8645, and the gang at Applebee's: Thank you for your friendship.
In honor of dad's wishes, there will be no visitation. His ashes will be joining his shipmates who have been cremated and will be slipped into the ocean from the deck of a submarine to sea on a future deterrent patrol. A celebration of Charlie's life will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Post 8645, 101 Route 208, New Paltz NY 12561.
SAILOR, REST YOUR OARS. FAIR WINDS AND FOLLOWING SEAS.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019