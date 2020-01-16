|
|
Herbert J. "Herbie" Cauthers
October 13, 1928 - January 15, 2020
White Lake, NY
Herbert J. Cauthers of White Lake, NY passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was 91.
He was the son of the late Charles H. and Vera E. King Cauthers, born on October 13, 1928 in Woodridge, NY where he was raised. He wore many hats in his years, he worked for his Dad at the Town of Fallsburg Highway Department for ten years, in the 1950s he operated the Olympic and Grossinger's Riding Stables. He was called the "Iron Man" of Monticello Raceway, he earned this title for building the fastest racetrack in the country where he was Track Superintendent for 26 years. Herbie met Joan, the love of his life at the Raceway where she was Grand Marshall. He supported Joan's cowgirl ways; he would just sit back and smile. That's who Herbie was. Herbie and Joan owned and operated Joan Pepper Real Estate until his retirement. He was proud to be one of the "Good Ol' Boys" from Woodridge, from his times at Sols Luncheonette in Woodridge to Tilly's Diner in Monticello he told many a story of the good ol' days. Herbie was loved and respected and will be missed by his loving family and good friends. One of Herbie's favorite phrases was "even a train stops".
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Jeanne Kern and her husband, Gary; his son, Mark Cauthers; grandchildren, Travis Hartman and his wife, Diane, Lacey Lautenschlager and her husband, Eric and Daniel Kern; great-grandchildren: Andrew and Austin Hartman, Aidan and Emily Lautenschlager. He is predeceased by his wife Joan Pepper-Cauthers and his sister Marilyn Forbes and his son Wesley Cauthers.
Donations in Herbie's name can be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. Interment is to follow at Glen Wild Cemetery.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020