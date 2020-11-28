Herbert R. Smith Sr.
October 13, 1937 - November 26, 2020
Middletown, NY
Herbert R. Smith Sr., a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was 83 years of age.
The son of the late Herbert and Anna Grace Smith, he was born on October 13, 1937 in Middletown, NY.
Herb retired from the City of Middletown Department of Public Works, and was a former bus driver for Mid-City Transit in Middletown.
Herb was a member of the Otisville-Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church, former member of the Pocatello Fire Company, member of the Middletown Pistol and Rifle Club and the Orange County Antique Auto Club. Herb always loved visits from his grandkids and always had gummy bears waiting for them. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed camping. He also enjoyed coffee with the guys at McDonalds.
Survivors include his daughter, Tammy Anne Smith Porter and her husband, Gary of Otisville; his son, Herbert R. Smith Jr. of Howells; five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren; his sister, Eleanor Wanser of Zionsville, IN; three nephews and one niece. Herb was predeceased by his wife, Gloria F. Smith and his brother, Wells Smith.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, December 2nd at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, December 3rd in the Howells Cemetery, Howells, NY. Reverend Jeffrey Farley will officiate.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of visitors allowed at a time will be limited, so there may be a wait time to enter the funeral home. Face coverings and social distancing is required at all times.
Memorial contributions in Herbs' honor may be made to the humane society of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com