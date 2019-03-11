|
|
Herman Galberd
August 13, 1927 - March 10, 2019
Central Valley, NY
Herman Galberd passed away peacefully at Teresian House in Albany, NY on March 10, 2019. Herman was a 59 year resident of Central Valley. He was 91 years old. The son of the late Jack and Esther Galberd, Herman was born August 13, 1927 in the Bronx. He was married to the late Constance G. Maurer on September 11, 1948.
He is survived by his sister, Beatrice Jablin of the Bronx; sons, Robert B. Galberd of Lodi, NY, Larry A. Galberd (Debbie) of John's Creek, Georgia and daughter, Helen R. Bopp (William Lish) of Clifton Park, NY; and four grandchildren, Zachary A. Galberd, Emily R. Galberd, Sarah E. Bopp and Amy L. Bopp.
Herman was a World War II Navy Veteran.
Herman was a life-long volunteer serving on the Monroe-Woodbury school board (president), Woodbury Ambulance corps (board member), and as a Director (treasurer) of the Woodbury Historical Society. He was instrumental in the restoration of the Gomez Mill House.
Herman worked for Columbia University for 38 years, 1956-62 in the Electronics Research Lab, 1962-1979 as Director of Research Services in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and from 1979 as Manager of Administrative Services at the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory until his retirement in June of 1994. He spearheaded the establishment of the Emergency Ambulance Service on the Morningside Campus, which evolved into the Columbia Area Volunteer Ambulance, which still operates today. He was a long time member of the Knights of Pythias and the Lions Club. Herman was proud to be awarded the Lions Clubs International Foundation Melvin Jones Fellow for Dedicated Humanitarian Service.
Herman had a very large circle of friends. He was well known and well respected by many as an expert on many subjects and would research any topic he wasn't. He loved sharing a meal with friends at Allan's falafel, Panera or the Bright Star Dinner.
The family would like to thank the dedicated doctors, nurses and staff at St. Luke's-Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, Samaritan Hospital in Troy and Teresian House in Albany for the exceptional care they provided. Of special note we would like to express our sincere appreciation to Dr. Nicholas Bambino for his many years of care and friendship for both Connie and Herman.
After the death of his wife Constance in 2008, Herman established the Constance G. Galberd Memorial Scholarship awarded each year to a Monroe-Woodbury student pursuing a career in nursing. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Herman's memory may be made to Woodbury Historical Society Scholarship Fund, PO Box 30, Highland Mills, NY 10930.
Graveside Services will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Cemetery of The Highlands, Highland Mills, NY with Rabbi Rebecca Shinder officiating.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019