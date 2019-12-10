|
|
Herman Goldfarb
June 29,1927 - December 9, 2019
Monticello, NY
Herman Goldfarb, 92, died peacefully in his home in Monticello on Monday, December 9th surrounded by his loving family. Herman was born on June 29, 1927 in the Bronx to first generation Jewish immigrants from Russia, Rose and Irving Goldfarb. Being raised during the depression shaped the rest of his life and solidified his social activism and commitment to civil rights. He fought for these beliefs throughout his life, from his early days as a union organizer, through the 60's and 70's when he protested the Vietnam war. As a staff doctor at Community General Hospital in Monticello, he picketed in solidarity with the hospital workers when they went on strike in the 80s. As recently as two months ago, he was outside Planned Parenthood, showing his support for reproductive rights. He was a brilliant man whose deep curiosity and scientific wonder led to a lifetime of learning and deep appreciation for the natural world.
He began his career as a chemical engineer, but luckily for many residents of Sullivan County, became a doctor, moved to Monticello and began his long career giving medical help, advice and love to all his patients. His political convictions had him following world affairs until the end. He felt he had done all he wanted in life, and his only regret was that he couldn't "be here to see how it all turns out."
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Cissy LaPolt Goldfarb; his brother, Stanley Goldfarb (Sandra Arnn); his three children, Peter Goldfarb (Patricia Sesar) of Ipswich, MA, Ellie Capy-Goldfarb (Gabriel Capy-Goldfarb) of Brattleboro VT, and Amy Goldfarb (Reggie Pearse) of Haverhill MA. He deeply loved his grandchildren, Gabe and Sadie Goldfarb, Ethan Sesar, Freesia and Yared Capy-Goldfarb, and Anna and Leah Pearse. He is also survived by his ex-wife and lifelong friend, Norma Goldfarb (Joe Elias). He had great impact on the lives of Cissy's children, Karen Rogers (Rip Connor), David Rogers, and Andy Rogers (Kara Livingston Rogers). He was the last surviving patriarch of a large social and political group, who lived according to deeply held humanitarian values.
If you knew Herman, you probably heard one (or more) of his jokes or stories, received a lecture about the danger of cigarettes, and were asked about your health and the health of your entire family. He will be dearly missed as he loved, and was loved, by so many.
His family will be receiving visitors at Herman and Cissy's home on Swinging Bridge Reservoir at 109 Starlight Road, Monticello Wednesday, December 11th through Saturday, December 14th from noon to 7 p.m. He has donated his body to the NYU Medical School to honor his great love of science, humanity, and education. A celebration of his life will take place in the spring.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019