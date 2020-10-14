Pastor Herman Hubbard
April 22, 1936 - October 12, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Herman Hubbard, Pastor and Co-founder of Living in Jesus Ministry Church, Inc., who was also known as our beloved "Papa", entered eternal rest and reward on October 12, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Pastor Hubbard was born April 22, 1936 and lived in a Christian home in Mississippi.
Herman settled in Newburgh, N.Y. in November of 1957 and became a member of All Nation Church of The Living God Apostolic Faith under the leadership of Pastor Mother Virginia Bowman.
Herman entered the apprenticeship program for barbering in January of 1957 in Sharpe's Barber Shop and started his own business on July 7, 1960, Personality Barber Shop. Over the years, he trained hundreds of male and female barbers and hairdressers, and Personality Barber Shop became one of the finest, most professional, skillful full-service salons in the Hudson Valley.
Pastor Herman met his late wife, Zelma G. Brown, and they married on July 5, 1968. Herman and Zelma raised six wonderful, children of their own and fathered and mothered five nieces and nephews after the death of their mother.
Herman was ordained as a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ in November 1989 under the leadership of Bishop Virginia Bowman and Pastor Joseph Williams, beginning his legacy of ministerial service.
In 1993, Pastor Herman and Zelma Hubbard founded Living in Jesus Ministry Church, Inc., which met at the American Legion Hall before making its final and present home in the historic former Temple Beth Jacob at 119 South Street, Newburgh, N.Y on January 4, 1994. In 1994, Zelma was ordained as co-pastor of Living in Jesus Ministry Church, Inc. Herman and Zelma served the Hudson Valley Community together in ministry, faithfully, until God called Zelma home on August 30, 2005. Pastor Hubbard held a Bachelor of Science in Biblical Studies and a Master of Science in Theology from His Excellence Theological Seminary.
After 38 wonderful years of marriage to the lovely Zelma, Pastor Herman Hubbard had been a widower for eight years when he reconnected with Elsa Mae Jones, someone he knew 44-years ago from the Original Glorious Church of God in Christ Apostolic Faith. Eight months later, Pastor Hubbard and Elsa began communicating, and they married on May 4, 2013. On May 4, 2020, Pastor Herman and Elsa celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, giving thanks to God for seven wonderful years of marriage.
Elsa Mae Hubbard loves her husband and enjoyed working alongside him in the ministry. Since they have been together, Pastor and Elsa Hubbard have been blessed with many ministry speaking engagements around the country.
Left to cherish his memory and legacy: loving wife Elsa Mae Hubbard; sons, Herman Ray Hubbard, Michael (Teresa) Bobbitt, Matthew "Ivory" Hubbard, Matthew (Chechana) Bobbitt, Mark (Carmen) Bobbitt, Jamel (Ziada) Barnes, and James (Tya) Jones; daughters, Zellee (Marcus) Franklin, Deborah (Robert) McMillian, DeEttra Jemerson, Marsha (Stan) Peterson, Janice White, and Bridgette (Natasha) Sisco-Norris; 28 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; god sister, Virginia Bowman; and a host of brothers, cousins, nephews, nieces, friends, a loving church family, and the many lives he touched throughout the community.
Pastor Hubbard was predeceased by parents, Zellee and Charlie Hubbard; wife, Zelma G. Hubbard; brothers, Leon and Ivory Hubbard; sisters, Charmie and Ernestine Hubbard daughters, Janice Walker and Michele Bobbitt; granddaughters, Praise and Kayla Bobbitt; and great-grandson, Romere Harris.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation made to Living in Jesus Ministry Church, Inc. via Cash App at $LijmChurch or via secure online giving at livinginjesusministryinc.org
Pastor Hubbard will have a Walk Through 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday October 16, 2020 at Living in Jesus Ministry Church, Inc., 119 South Street, Newburgh, N.Y. 12550. Final Walk Through 9:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 and Private (immediate family only) 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 76 First Street, Newburgh, NY. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middlehope, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.