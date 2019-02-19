|
Herman Middleton Riggan Jr.
August 30, 1937 - February 19, 2019
Maybrook, NY
Herman Middleton Riggan Jr. of Maybrook, NY, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in Albany. He was 81. The son of the late Herman Middleton and Gretchen Moore Riggan, he was born August 30, 1937 in Warrenton, North Carolina.
Herman served in the Air Force from 1956-1960 and was a NYC Transit police officer.
Survivors include his wife, Gail Riggan; daughter, Patricia Ann DeLucia and her husband, James; granddaughters, Elizabeth and Kathleen.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY 12586. A funeral service will take place Friday, February 22, 2019, 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Walden Humane Society, P.O. Box 135, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019