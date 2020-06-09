Herta Marie Zidek
November 9, 1928 - June 3, 2020
Shohola, PA
Herta Marie Zidek, age 91 of Shohola, Pennsylvania, passed away June 3, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Herta was born in Nimtitz, Germany on November 9, 1928, the daughter of Walter and Maria Saalbach Pietzschke.
In her earlier years Herta was the proprietor of Zidek's Delicatessen in Brooklyn, NY, then owned and operated the Sherelyn Motel in Milford, PA with her late husband, Udo Zidek.
Herta is survived by her four daughters: Evelyn Zidek and her husband, Glenn Haering of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Barbara Zidek and her companion, Greg Wilde of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Christine Protsko and her husband, Greg of Shohola, PA, and Bettina Zidek-Roa and her husband, Donald of Shohola, PA; her sister, Frieda Müller of Löthain, Germany; her beloved grandchildren: Erica, Louis, Gina, Matthew, Joseph, Tomas, Emilie, Justin; and step-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Samantha, Caitlin.
A Joyous CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held at her home on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. Herta was a faithful member of St. Jacobi's Lutheran Church and Ladies Aid in Shohola.
If interested, Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jacobi's Ladies Aid, PO Box 37, Shohola, PA 18458.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.