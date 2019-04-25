Hester L. Kinnamon

March 25, 1929 - April 22, 2019

Port Jervis, NY

Hester Levina (Garner) Kinnamon "Hester", age 90, of Port Jervis, NY passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born on March 25, 1929 in State College, PA, the daughter of the late Harry Madison and the late Pearl Cenvica (Huey) Garner.

Hester was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandma, great grandma and great great grandma. Spending time with her family was what she enjoyed the most. In the last several years of her life she traveled to Alaska, Spain, California and Texas. Hester took great pride in working 15 years at Shoprite Montague, NJ until the age of 86 years young. She lived life to it's fullest, always willing to try new things. She built her family on love and compassion.

Hester was married to her beloved husband, the late Jack R. Kinnamon for 53 years until his passing in 1999. She had three children: son, the late Jack R. Kinnamon Jr., Magnolia, TX and daughter, Gloria Jean, son-in-law, Irving A. Cherry of New Hampton, NY and daughter, Kathy June, son-in-law, Ralph Sepulveda of Willis, TX; nine grandchildren, Brian, Lori, Danny, Kevin, Christina, Teresa, Matthew, Christopher and Lauren; 17 great grandchildren, Cory, Seth, Joanna, Michael, Sydnie, Hudson, Ethan, Selah, Lilia, Ansley, Avelyn, Joshua, Rocco, Claire, Perrin, Juliana and Sandrine; and two great great grandchildren, Brenlee and Waylon, along with her nieces and nephews. Her family will dearly miss her.

Family and friends may visit the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Nancy Vonderhorst officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made in Hester's name to: COPD Foundation Inc., www.copdfoundation.org, phone: 1-866-731-2673 ext 228 or email: [email protected]

Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 25 to May 3, 2019