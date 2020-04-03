|
|
Fr. Hilary Rodgers
October 30, 1944 - April 1, 2020
Newark, DE
Father Hilary (J.Ronald) Rodgers, answered God's final call April 1, 2020. He was born in Newburgh, NY on October 30, 1944, son of the late Felix C. and Agnes Gillespie Rodgers. He received his early education at St. Patrick's Elementary School in Newburgh conducted by the De La Salle Christian Brothers and graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1963. He entered the Capuchin Franciscan friars as a postulant on September 19, 1965 and was invested as a Novice at St. Patrick's Novitiate in Wilmington, DE receiving the name Hilary. Following Simple Profession he was assigned to the Brother's Training Program at Our Lady of Angels Friary, Staunton, VA., Immaculate Heart of Mary Friary, Geneva, NY and in St. Lawrence Friary, Beacon, NY. He was received into Solemn Vows on October 3, 1970. Throughout the next 30 years he served in parochial ministry in Immaculate Conception, Bronx, NY, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Passaic, NJ, St. Francis, Hackensack, NJ, Our Lady of Lourdes, Patterson, NJ, and St. Ann's, Hoboken, NJ. He taught Choral Music and Music Theory at St. Francis Prep, Lafayette, NJ and was an organizer of the first Sussex County High School Band and Chorus Association. He also conducted the first "Sing Out Beacon" program affiliated with the "Up With People" movement. He served the province as Chairperson of the Liturgy Committee, a Vocation Director and had been one of five friars from the United States elected as a representative to participate at an International Meeting of the Capuchin Order in Lublin, Poland in 1992. He was the first Guardian and Program Director of the House of Joseph, Wilmington, DE, the Provincial Secretary at Our Lady of Guadalupe, Union City, NJ, and the Guardian of St. Lawrence Friary and Health Care facility, Beacon, NY.
Recognizing the call of the Lord to become a priest, he was accepted into the Diocese of Wilmington by Bishop Michael Saltarelli and began theological studies at Blessed John XXIII National Seminary, Weston, MA in August, 2000. He had various summer assignments at Christ Our King and at St. Elizabeth's in Wilmington as a seminarian. Ordained as a Deacon on March 19, 2003, he was assigned to St. Helena, Bellefonte and returned there following his ordination to the Priesthood on May 29, 2004. He was elected to the Priest's Council in 2005 and to the Executive Board of the Priest's Council in 2007. In July 2007 he was assigned to St. Mary Magdalen, Sharpley. His next assignment in 2010 led him to St. Benedict's/St. Elizabeth's in Ridgely/Denton MD. In 2014 he became Pastor of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in New Castle, DE, and retired in 2015.
His last five years were spent with the "The Little Sisters of the Poor" Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark, DE.
He is survived by his brother Richard and his wife Susan of New Windsor, several cousins and a host of friends. Richard and Susan would like to thank the Diocese of Wilmington, the sisters and staff at the Jeanne Jugan Residence and the courageous health care workers for all the loving care and support they gave Hilary.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to "The Little Sisters of the Poor".
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Father Hilary "Loved being a Priest"
