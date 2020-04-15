Home

White, Venuto & Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service
188 North Plank Rd
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 562-6550
Hilda Cabrera


1937 - 2020
Hilda Cabrera Obituary
Hilda Cabrera
March 26, 1937 - April 14, 2020
Walkill, NY
Hilda Cabrera, of Wallkill, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was 83.
Daughter of the late Ventura Rivera and Juana Esquilin, she was born on March 26, 1937 in Naguabo, Puerto Rico.
Hilda, a homemaker, was also a member of the First Spanish Assembly of God, Newburgh, NY.
Survivors include a son, William Cabrera of Plattekill; a daughter, Luz Estrada of Mexico; many brothers and sisters; several grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents Hilda was predeceased by her husband Eulalio in 2019 and two children, Nora Rodriguez and Nilda Cabrera.
Private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Plans for a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
