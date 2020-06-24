Hilda Clara Dunn
03/05/1927 - 06/21/2020
Middletown, NY
Hilda was born in Jersey City, NJ on March 5, 1927, to the late Conrad and Clara Albrecht. She attended Public School #27 and graduated with Honors from William L. Dickinson High School in Jersey City. Hilda worked in New York City and attended Cooper Union Art College, evenings.
She met her husband Donald at a YMCA Square Dance in 1947. They married Oct 1, 1949 at St. John's Lutheran Church where Hilda was a confirmed Member and had sung in the Girl's Choir since 1940. They moved to Middletown NY in Sept 1955. They became active members of St. Paul's United Methodist Church serving as teachers and Hilda joined the Adult Chancel Choir. She taught Sunday School and sang in the Choir for 60 years. As their three children grew, they became a Scouting family with Hilda and Don as Scout Leaders. Hilda became employed with the Middletown School District as a Teacher's Aide and then a Teaching Assistant. She retired after 37 years. As an accomplished seamstress, Hilda always made her own latest design outfits. Her fondness for singing and harmony also led her to join the Sweet Adelines choral group for a few years. With her love of art she painted many pieces of art for the schools she worked in, St. Paul's church and the Elk's Lodge.
She is predeceased by her husband, Donald and by sisters Clara, Doris and brother John. Hilda is survived by her daughters: Reverend Martha Gross (John) in Toledo, Arleen Heimann (Patrick) in Tucson, and son Kenneth Dunn (Ellen) in Scotchtown. Three grandchildren: Rebecca Whalen in Michigan, Christopher Dunn in Newburgh, and Andrea Dunn in Pine Bush; two great-grandchildren Clara and Gage, in Michigan. She is also survived by her sister Florence (Bill) of Rock Hill, SC, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation June 27, 2020 at 9:30AM will be at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave., Middletown, NY. Visitation will be limited to Covid-19 restrictions. A service will be at 10:00AM.
Interment will follow at Wallkill Cemetery, Midway Rd., Middletown, NY at 11:00AM
In lieu of flowers the family of Hilda requests donations be made to a memorial in her name to St. Paul's United Methodist Church at 58 West Main Street, Middletown NY, 10940, in honor of more than 60 years as a member of the Chancel Choir and Sunday School teacher. Messages of condolences may be left at www.DeWittFH.com
03/05/1927 - 06/21/2020
Middletown, NY
Hilda was born in Jersey City, NJ on March 5, 1927, to the late Conrad and Clara Albrecht. She attended Public School #27 and graduated with Honors from William L. Dickinson High School in Jersey City. Hilda worked in New York City and attended Cooper Union Art College, evenings.
She met her husband Donald at a YMCA Square Dance in 1947. They married Oct 1, 1949 at St. John's Lutheran Church where Hilda was a confirmed Member and had sung in the Girl's Choir since 1940. They moved to Middletown NY in Sept 1955. They became active members of St. Paul's United Methodist Church serving as teachers and Hilda joined the Adult Chancel Choir. She taught Sunday School and sang in the Choir for 60 years. As their three children grew, they became a Scouting family with Hilda and Don as Scout Leaders. Hilda became employed with the Middletown School District as a Teacher's Aide and then a Teaching Assistant. She retired after 37 years. As an accomplished seamstress, Hilda always made her own latest design outfits. Her fondness for singing and harmony also led her to join the Sweet Adelines choral group for a few years. With her love of art she painted many pieces of art for the schools she worked in, St. Paul's church and the Elk's Lodge.
She is predeceased by her husband, Donald and by sisters Clara, Doris and brother John. Hilda is survived by her daughters: Reverend Martha Gross (John) in Toledo, Arleen Heimann (Patrick) in Tucson, and son Kenneth Dunn (Ellen) in Scotchtown. Three grandchildren: Rebecca Whalen in Michigan, Christopher Dunn in Newburgh, and Andrea Dunn in Pine Bush; two great-grandchildren Clara and Gage, in Michigan. She is also survived by her sister Florence (Bill) of Rock Hill, SC, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation June 27, 2020 at 9:30AM will be at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave., Middletown, NY. Visitation will be limited to Covid-19 restrictions. A service will be at 10:00AM.
Interment will follow at Wallkill Cemetery, Midway Rd., Middletown, NY at 11:00AM
In lieu of flowers the family of Hilda requests donations be made to a memorial in her name to St. Paul's United Methodist Church at 58 West Main Street, Middletown NY, 10940, in honor of more than 60 years as a member of the Chancel Choir and Sunday School teacher. Messages of condolences may be left at www.DeWittFH.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.