Hilda Judith (Goldin) Hyman
January 21, 1930 - June 8, 2019
Middletown, New York
Hilda Judith (Goldin) Hyman, of Middletown, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She was 89.
She was the daughter of Samuel and Rose (Anderson) Goldin, born on January 21, 1930 in Manhattan, NY.
Hilda worked as an Account Clerk for Sullivan County Social Services. After her retirement from the county, she went on to work with her son Mark in his dental office and loved every minute of it; she was quickly loved by all his clients. Hilda was well known to be an incredibly kind, gentle and generous person, especially with her children and grandchildren. She truly had a heart of gold and was someone to aspire to be like. She never wanted to be left out of anything and attended all events with her family; she led a happy and simple life claiming "there was nothing better than a cheese sandwich and a cup of coffee". She was a loving and devoted, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her, she will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
She is predeceased by her husband, whom she was enormously devoted to for 37 years of her life, Israel Arthur Hyman who passed away in 1997.
Hilda is survived by her children, Mark Hyman and his wife, Kristin Orlando and Sharon Hyman; her grandchildren: Raymond, Marshall, Jasmine and Courtney; as well as her brothers, Herby and Solly Goldin; as well as family members, Paul and Sharon Farrell, Paulie and Christopher and Adrienne Serafin, George Fierro and Daniel Prestup; and the beloved family friends Bill Elliott and the Elliott family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Hilda's memory can be made to The ARC Sullivan-Orange Counties, 162 East Broadway, Monticello, NY 12701.
Family will receive friends and family from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Anschei Zaydik, Ellenville, NY.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 9 to June 10, 2019