Hilda M. Bogursky
February 16, 1937 - May 9, 2020
Glen Wild, NY
Hilda Marie Schmitz Ruff Bogursky, 83, of Glen Wild, NY, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 9, 2020 at 6:15pm. She was born on February 16, 1937 in Carbondale, PA to Carl Schmitz Sr. and Florence Conklin Schmitz.
She leaves behind her husband, Irving Bogursky; a sister, Leola Skinner who passed away May 11, 2020; a brother, Lorence Schmitz, (Dorothy); her children, Michael Ruff, (Teri), Lorence Ruff, Cindy Ruff, Thomas Bogursky, and Daniel Bogurski (Cindy); grandchildren, Michele Lorino, Michael Lorino (partner Cassie), Thomas Lorino, Kevin Zeininger (Aida), Nicole Elledge (Christopher), Justin Ruff (Barbara), Dana Breathauer (Robert), Lorne Hall-Ruff, Michael Hall, William Soderlin, Sarah Bogursky, Lisa Hummel, Heather Hummel, Preston Ryan and Daniel Bartley; and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Megan Ruff; her great grandson, Devin Zeininger; her brothers, Robert, Carl Jr., Martin "Bummy", and Casper Schmitz; and a sister-In-law: Florence Ida Bogursky Hoffman.
Hilda was loved by so many. Her last job was at the Home Depot garden department until she was 81. She enjoyed reading, old western movies, and mostly spending time with her family and friends. She was the best Mom in the world and will be greatly missed.
Hilda will be cremated and a graveside service at the Glen Wild Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties as they took such good care of her in her final days. www.hospiceoforange.com
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 12 to May 13, 2020.