Hilda Miller
1928 - 2020
Hilda Miller
May 15, 1928 - June 16, 2020
Middletown, NY
Hilda Miller of Middletown, NY, a former Housekeeper for the Morrison Family and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on June 16, 2020 in Middletown. She was 92.
The daughter of the late Walter and Emma Stevens Kelder, she was born on May 15, 1928 in Middletown, NY. After her father passed away she was raised by her mother and step-father, Fred "Zeke" Mann. She was the widow of William "Junie" Miller.
She was a longtime member of St. John's AME Zion Church and was a member of the Church Music Committee.
The family would like to thank the staff of Middletown Park Manor for their wonderful care during her time there.
Hilda is survived by her children, Nancy Darling and her husband, James of Middletown and Roberta Keys and her husband, Randolph of Port Jervis. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Miller and her 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 10 great great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her two sons, Fletcher Miller and Dean Miller; her grandson, Kyle Keys; her great-grandson, Elijah Schelmetty and her sister, Virginia Nettingham.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with her interment in Hillside Cemetery in Middletown, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
