Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
(845) 294-6422
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus RC Church
Pine Island, NY
Hilda Victoria Ellis


1945 - 2020
Hilda Victoria Ellis Obituary
Hilda Victoria Ellis
September 8, 1945 - January 27, 2020
Campbell Hall, NY
Hilda Victoria Ellis, 74, of Campbell Hall, NY, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 in her home of 50 years that was built by her father.
Hilda was born September 8, 1945, in Manhattan, NY, the daughter of Rheinhard and Rose (Stampf) Karlowits. She was the wife of Kenneth Walter Ellis.
Hilda worked at the Indy in Goshen with her sister, Tessie. She also worked as the Regional VP Secretary for Bank of New York and for Trottown Tees, where she applied her artistic skills. She loved working with the children at CJ Hooker Middle School as a Special Education Aid for eight years. Her love of children also helped to establish the Karolinka Polka Dancers with her friend, Beverly Dembeck, back in the early 80s. She shared the dance group with her children and husband. She had a clear love of dancing and Polkas as she taught classes with Richie Labonowski. She was also a big part of keeping Polkas alive by helping out at WKRV radio station on Saturday mornings and celebrating the Polish heritage with the Pokolenie Dancers of whom she was very proud. She was a member of the Campbell Hall Fire House Ladies Auxiliary and the Hudson Valley Polonaise Society, of which she was named Citizen of the Year in 2012.
She is survived by her best friend and husband, Kenneth Walter Ellis; beloved daughters, Susan Arlene Ellis and Amelia Rose Ellis Bunzey, and Amelia's husband, Craig Eric Bunzey; cherished grandchildren, Emma Rose, Madilyn Ruth, and Eric Grant; loving sisters, Margaret Kolman and Theresa Roland; and many nieces, nephews, and Godchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Rheinard and Rose Karlowits, and her sister, Rosemarie Pinto.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at St. Stanislaus RC Church, Pine Island, NY, with Father Heater officiating. Burial will be in Hamptonburgh Cemetery, Campbell Hall, following the service.
Calling hours will be Thursday, January 30 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
