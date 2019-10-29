|
Hildegard Apelles
April 24, 1931 - October 22, 2019
Formerly of Pine Bush, NY
Hildegard Apelles, a home maker and longtime resident of the area, passed away on Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center in Middletown. She was 88. The daughter of the late, Wilhelm Nine and Elizabeth Eppert Nine, she was born on April 24th, 1931 in Germany.
Survivors include her children: Christa Eppert of Georgia, Hans Apelles of Pine Bush, Traute Watson and husband, Roy of Dolgeville, Christel Bathrick of Webster, Ralph Apelles and wife, Wendy of Pine Bush; and son-in-law, Richard Bardin of Florida. She is further survived by several nieces and nephews and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Hildegard was predeceased by her husband, Fritz Apelles; daughter, Vera Bardin; brother, Werner Eppert; and sister, Anita Ryback.
A special "thank you" to the staff of New Horizons at Park Manor for their loving care of Mom.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2nd 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at William M. Gagan Funeral Home, 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush, NY. Graveside service will take place at 12:15 p.m. at New Prospect Cemetery.
To leave an online condolence www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019