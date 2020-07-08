Hildegard Spiegl

January 4, 1927 - July 7, 2020

Bloomingburg, NY

Hildegard "Hilde" Spiegl, a forty-year resident of Sullivan County and retired co-owner of the Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, New York, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, April 7, 2020. Hilde spent the last hours of her life surrounded by her loving family. She was ninety-three years old.

Hilde was born in Vienna, Austria on January 4, 1927 where she lived for twenty-two years until she met the love of her life, Rudiger Spiegl. They married and had their first child, Elisabeth. After a few years, they moved to Buenos Aires, Argentina where their second child, Michael, was born.

In 1959 the family moved to New York City, their third continent. Almost immediately, Hilde and Rudy gained employment at the Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, which they subsequently bought and owned for many years.

Hilde was an exquisite and passionate baker and cook of Viennese cuisine. She was loved by all who were honored to meet her and share in her life. Hilde's friends describe her as having impeccable style, beautiful clothes, perfectly coiffured hair and "truly a lady." She adored her family and loved opera, theatre, gardening and her annual Christmas Eve/Holiday gatherings at her family home.

Hilde is survived by her daughter, Elisabeth and her husband, Dr. Joseph Lauterstein of Rock Hill, her son, Michael R. Spiegl and his wife, Sharon of Chester; four grandchildren: Andrew and his wife, Rebecca, their children Ava and Jonah; Amanda, Corey and Alyssa; four step-grandchildren: Deborah and her husband, Todd and their two children, Erika and Bennett; Ashley and her husband, Kevin; Brenda and her husband, Dan; Jonathan and his wife-to-be, Samantha.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army, 1738 New Jersey Route 37, Toms River, NJ 08753 or the Garnet Health Foundation Catskill, P.O. Box 800, 68 Harris-Bushville Road, Harris, NY 12742.

