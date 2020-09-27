1/1
Hillary (Caspe) Wright
October 14, 1963 - September 26, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Hillary (Caspe) Wright passed away peacefully, September 26, 2020. She was 56 years old. She is survived by her parents, Norman and Claire Caspe; sister, Susan Barone; brother, Scott Caspe; children, James and Jordan Wright; in-laws, Mary Ellen Wright (Jack St. John) and Carol Wright, mother-in-law Dora Wright; nieces, nephews, her adored dog, Colt, and countless more family and friends. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Gregg and father-in-law, Jim Wright.
She lived a thoughtful and caring life. She spent many years working as a Lunch Lady in the Newburgh Enlarged City School district. In addition, she worked and volunteered in numerous other positions feeding the youth in the City of Newburgh.
Through a long, hard fight with ovarian cancer, she inspired us all with her strength and resilience. When her body began to heed the effects of the disease, her spirit glistened as bright and beautiful as ever. The way she fought was inspirational. Her ability to keep her spirit strong, find the humor in any situation, and make others smile despite her situation was nothing short of remarkable. Words cannot encompass how strong she was. Her body began to change, she endured numerous surgeries, and was stripped of abilities many of us take for granted but she did not let this define her. She continued to share smiles, laughs, and love with all of us until the end.
The family would like to thank Hillary`s close friends for their endless love and support. The family would also like to thank Dr. Paracha and the St. Luke's nursing staff for their efforts, encouragement, and their wonderful care of Hillary.
Hillary held many issues close to her heart, from child hunger to animal rescues. After the loss of her husband, The Lustgarten Foundation became an organization she volunteered and advocated for. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made out to The Lustgarten Foundation.
Per Jewish tradition, the family will be sitting Shiva from 1 to 6 p.m. from Tuesday, September 29th to Thursday October 1st at 338 Highland Ave. Ext., Middletown, NY 10940. A memorial service will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, October 2nd at Brooks Funeral Home in Newburgh, NY. Please be advised facial coverings must be worn at all times. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
