Hiroko Ellie Smith
February 26, 1949 - August 18, 2019
Walden, NY
Hiroko Ellie Smith of Walden, NY, a retired Line worker for IBM, Fishkill and a resident of the area died, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Walden. She was 70. She was born February 26, 1949 in Japan.
She was the widow of Michael Smith.
Survivors include her sons, Michael Smith, Jr. and his wife, Christine of Montgomery, NY, and Christopher Smith and his wife, Elizabeth of Montgomery, NY; daughter, Ashley Colandrea and her husband, Patrick of Wallkill, NY; grandchildren, Andrew, Jillian, Brittney, Ryan, and Christopher; sisters, Keiko and Michiko of Japan.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY.
Funeral services will be Friday, August 23, 2019, 10 a.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY. Burial will be in Orange County Veterans Cemetery in Goshen, NY.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Walden Humane Society, PO Box 135, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019