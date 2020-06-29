Hollye L. Schulman
November 6, 1944 - June 28, 2020
Town of Cochecton, NY
Hollye L. Schulman, 75 of Cochecton, NY, passed away June 28, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center. Hollye was born November 6,1944 in Easton, PA to the late Arvonia Johnson Smith.
Hollye graduated from Pen Argyl High School class of 1962. She helped her husband, Richard operate H & R Poultry Farm for over 20 years. She served as the Town Clerk of the Town Of Cochecton for more than two decades. Hollye was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, a member of the Sullivan County Town Clerks Association and the New York State Association of Town Clerks.
Hollye is survived by her husband of 48 years, Richard Schulman at home; her children: Mark Clewell (Mickey) of Mechanicsburg, PA, and Jennifer Olsen (Raymond) of Callicoon, NY; her step children: Ruthann Schulman-Baler of Larchmont, NY, Jay Schulman (Lori) of Woodstock, GA, and Ronald Schulman (Muriam) of Scarsdale, NY; her sister, Melody Smith of Mount Bethel, PA and brother, Shawn Smith (Kelly-jo) of Nazareth, PA; her grandson, Joseph Clewell; and step grandchildren, Michael Schulman (Jill), Brian Schulman, Jessica Kythas (Connor) Samuel Baler, Talia Schulman, and Seth Schulman; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother, Hollye was predeceased by her brother, Sheldon Johnson in September 2019.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Wind Gap Cemetery, Wind Gap, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of ones choice.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, NY, 845-482-4280. To send condolences please visit stewartmurphyfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.