1/1
Hope Stephanou
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hope's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hope Stephanou
November 10, 1941 - September 20, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Hope Stephanou - beloved sister, aunt, great-aunt, vová, teacher, and friend - died suddenly on September 20, 2020 at the age of 78. Hope was born on November 10, 1941, the daughter of Eli and Ruth Stephanou. Hope was a lifelong resident of Newburgh. She earned a college degree from Mount Saint Mary College and a Master's degree in Library Science. For 26 years, she served as a school librarian at South Jr. High School. She loved to tell her friends and family stories of her students and all their successes. She adored teaching and saw goodness and potential in every child she met. In her later years, she delighted greeting former students wherever she went in Newburgh.
Hope was grounded by her faith and cared deeply for her church community at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church; a member of Philoptochos and their choir director.
Hope was smart, witty–she loved a good pun–and incredibly generous; she truly placed others before herself. She made friends everywhere she went. We will miss seeing her face light up and hearing her laugh as she recounted one of her many misadventures, whether it was from a trip to Europe when she was young or the many times she went to Atlantic City. She loved gardening and always made time to root for the Yankees and the Mets.
Hope was preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her brother George Stephanou and his wife Margaret, her nephew Eli Stephanou and his wife Linnea and their two children Karolina Hope and James, and her niece Maria and her husband Jonathan. Her passing is mourned by countless friends and neighbors.
Viewing services will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home in Newburgh, NY with a Trisagion service at 6 p.m. Please, masks must be worn by those in attendance. Funeral services will be attended by family and close members to the family only, at Saint Nicholas at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Flowers or donations can be sent to Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, PO Box 2004, Newburgh, NY 12550.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brooks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved