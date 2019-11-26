Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strong-Basile Funeral Home
4 Oak Street
Greenwood Lake, NY 10925
(845) 477-8240
Resources
More Obituaries for Horace Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Horace "Skip" Hart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Horace "Skip" Hart Obituary
Horace "Skip" Hart
August 11, 1930 - November 25, 2019
Greenwood Lake, NY
Horace "Skip" Hart, a retired supervisor for Union Carbide in Sterling Forest, NY and a longtime resident of Greenwood Lake, NY, passed away at his home on November 25, 2019. He was 89. The son of the late Harry and Alice Jorgensen Hart, he was born on August 11, 1930 in New York, NY.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean Conflict.
Survivors include his wife, Gladys Hart at home; his children, Edward Hart and his wife, Jeannine of Middletown, NY, Jeffrey Hart and his wife, Donna of Greenwood Lake, NY and Linda Hart of Greenwood Lake, NY; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Reed, Anne Hart, Michael Gallardo, Jeffrey Hart Jr. and Gregory Hart; and his great-grandson, Dean Reed. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Edna Beattie.
Visitation hours will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Strong Basile Funeral Home, 4 Oak St., Greenwood Lake, NY.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Horace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -