|
|
Horace "Skip" Hart
August 11, 1930 - November 25, 2019
Greenwood Lake, NY
Horace "Skip" Hart, a retired supervisor for Union Carbide in Sterling Forest, NY and a longtime resident of Greenwood Lake, NY, passed away at his home on November 25, 2019. He was 89. The son of the late Harry and Alice Jorgensen Hart, he was born on August 11, 1930 in New York, NY.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean Conflict.
Survivors include his wife, Gladys Hart at home; his children, Edward Hart and his wife, Jeannine of Middletown, NY, Jeffrey Hart and his wife, Donna of Greenwood Lake, NY and Linda Hart of Greenwood Lake, NY; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Reed, Anne Hart, Michael Gallardo, Jeffrey Hart Jr. and Gregory Hart; and his great-grandson, Dean Reed. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Edna Beattie.
Visitation hours will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Strong Basile Funeral Home, 4 Oak St., Greenwood Lake, NY.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019