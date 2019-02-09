|
Howard A. Brown
December 6, 1941 - February 8, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Howard A. Brown of New Windsor entered into rest on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the age of 77. Howard was born in Bronx, NY on December 6, 1941 to the late, Louis and Gertrude Brown.
Howard served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 to 1963 as an Air Policeman. He was a retired independent distributor for Little Debbie Snacks. He was a member of the New Windsor Planning Board, Master Plan Board and past member of the Zoning Board.
Survivors include his wife, Estelle Brown at home; two daughters, Robin Rees and her husband, Jason of Cedar Knolls, NJ, Gabrielle Sagala and her husband, Paul Jr. of Marlboro, NY; four grandchildren: Alexis Sagala, Catherine Rees, Brady Rees, Samantha Sagala; one brother, Stuart Brown and his wife, Wendy of Trinity, FL; sister-in-law, Lillian Cerbone; and several nieces, nephews and dear friends.
The family will be receiving guests from 11 a.m. to Noon on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Temple Beth Jacob, 290 North St., Newburgh, NY 12550. A Funeral Service will follow at Noon. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at www.cancer.oro
