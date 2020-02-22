|
|
Dr. Howard Feldman
August 8, 1942 - February 10, 2020
Middletown, NY
The Salvation Army, Goodwill, and many of the area's finest thrift-shops lost one of their best customers last week. Sadly, Dr. Howard Feldman, long time area resident, gold standard Ophthalmologist, Ophthalmic Plastic Surgeon, Cosmetic Laser Surgeon, and bargain hunter extraordinaire left this earth suddenly and way too soon.
Dr. Feldman grew up in Plainfield, New Jersey, the only child of Dossie and Sam Feldman. It was through his parents that he developed the love of country auctions and an appreciation for all the people that helped him in his daily life. Howard spoke often of his simple but ideal childhood, his close family of aunts, uncles and cousins, his summers in the Catskills at his Aunt Sadie's cabin, his wonderful neighbors and Patience Hazell, his childhood friend next door.
Howard was a graduate of Princeton University and Cornell University Medical College. He interned at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, and did his residency at Tufts New England Medical Center. He had extensive post graduate training in Cosmetic Laser Procedures. His hospital affiliations were: Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Orange Regional Medical Center, and Vassar Brothers Medical Center. He was considered an "academic ophthalmologist", with past teaching appointments at Tufts and Harvard Medical School in Boston, NYU, Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat, and Mount Sinai in New York City.
Howard loved meeting people, from every walk of life, and hearing their stories. He loved speaking engagements; he was a great extemporaneous speaker and could talk about anything. He enjoyed political thrillers, both on the page and on film. He loved going to the theatre. He was forever in search of the best Blueberries, the best Grapes and the best Flan. He was looking forward to the future, with many plans for business, as well as R & R. He loved to laugh and he LOVED to dance. He loved his patients; he loved his family; and he loved his wife.
Dr. Feldman is survived by his loving, but pain in the tuchus, wife, Sharlene. She feels perhaps, if she'd been more of a pain for the past 22 years, he might still be here. His daughter Lauren (husband - Michael Smith, grandchildren, Miles and Jameson), and his son, Jeffrey (wife - Risa Sparks, grandchildren, Max and Sam), all reside in the Boston area. He is also survived by his chosen "family of sisters": long time Boston gal pals Peggy Baseman and Carol Casey, and his office buddy and confidant Pat Munro.
Close friends, family, and those people and patients who admired and loved him, will join together for a memorial at a future date, to celebrate the life of this wonderful man. It's been said, "If everyone was as kind, generous and ethical as Howard, the world would be a far better place."
Memorial contributions in Howard's name may be made to: the :
Arrangements have been made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020