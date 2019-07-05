|
|
Howard G. Hulse
September 11, 1941 - June 29, 2019
Horseheads, NY
Howard G. Hulse, age 77 of Horseheads, NY, formerly of Sidney, NY was born September 11, 1941 in Goshen, NY, son of the late Howard C. and Marie (Brush) Hulse and passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at home after an extended illness.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Harold VonGross and sisters, Joan Grillo and Susanne Lynch.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patricia; stepdaughters, Denise (Kenneth) Boise of Sherburne, NY, Joanne (Glenn) Borchert of Princeton, TX, Shari (Richard Rich) Paige-Rich of Horseheads, NY and Dawn Hauschild of Jeffersonville, NY along with eight grandchildren; sister, Linda (Rocco) Manno of Warwick, NY; several nieces and nephews.
Howard was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a heavy equipment operator retiring from the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 825 and was a life member of the V.F.W. Post 7914, Sidney, NY. Family and friends are invited to visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10th at C.H. Landers Chapel, 21 Main St., Sidney, NY.His memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Sidney, NY.
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, Elmira, NY is assisting the family. Condolences at www.walterjkent.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 5 to July 7, 2019