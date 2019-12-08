|
|
Howard "Marty" Hess
June 27, 1938 - December 4, 2019
Middletown, New York
Howard Martin "Marty" Hess, 81, of Middletown, NY, passed away on December 4, 2019 at Middletown Park Rehab.
Marty was born June 27, 1938. He attended Samuel J. Tilden High in Brooklyn, NY, as well as graduating from the University of Illinois with an undergraduate degree. He worked many years at Capricorn Luxury Travel in NYC before retiring. He was an avid traveler and enjoyed his time spent exploring fine cuisine. He especially loved spending time with his granddaughters.
Marty is survived by his daughter, Sara, son-in-law, Sean Patterson, and granddaughters, Georgia and Daisy Patterson. He also leaves behind his long-time companion, Dorothy La Penter, and her granddaughters, Jennifer and Nicole La Penter, and one great-grandson, Trevor Sustack, who he thought of as his own.
He was predeceased by his mother, Gertrude Tropper, and his daughter, Jane Rubinstein.
Marty will always be remembered for having a smile on his face, his generosity and willingness to help others.
A Memorial Service will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 15 at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home 33 Railroad Ave, Middletown, NY.
Donations can be made in his honor to at .
Arrangements are under the direction of direction of Martinez-Morse Funeral Home . 845-343-6918. Messages of condolences can be left for the family at www.morsefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 8 to Dec. 14, 2019