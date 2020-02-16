|
|
Howard Schwartz
February 15, 2020
Monroe, NY
Howard Schwartz, a 42 year resident of Monroe, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, on February 15, 2020. He was 81.
Howard is survived by his wife of 59 years Linda Schwartz, his children Brian and his wife Nancy, Lisa and her husband David, Andrew his wife Kelly; and his grandchildren Josh, Jason, Abby, Lauren, Amy, Mathew, and Lara.
Howard was preceded in death by his brother Ira.
Howard was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. He and his family settled in Queens and later moved to Orange County. He owned and operated small businesses including several beauty salons.
Howard was fiercely devoted to his family, a loving husband, father and grandfather. Howard will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral Services will take place at 11 a.m., Monday, February 17th at Monroe Temple Beth-El of Liberal Judaism located at 314 North Main St, Monroe, NY. Interment will follow at graveside located at Mount Hebron Cemetery 130-04 Horace Harding Expressway, Flushing, NY. Rabbi Lerner will officiate the services.
Contributions in memory of Howard Schwartz can be sent to the Bikur Cholim committee at the Monroe Temple Beth-El, 314 North Main Street, Monroe, NY 10950.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020