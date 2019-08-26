|
|
Hubert Joseph
Patrick Williams
January 9, 1941 - August 24, 2019
Monroe, NY
Hubert "Hughie" Joseph Patrick Williams of Monroe, New York passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019 at the age of 78. Hughie was born on January 9, 1941 in the Bronx, New York to Hubert J. Williams and Rose Julanta Soderlund Williams. He was a bus maintainer for the Manhattan and Bronx Surface Transit Operating Authority for 22 years.
He was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Marcia Kamienski Williams and his parents, Hubert and Rose Williams, and an older brother, Francis Williams.
He is survived by his four children: Stephen Williams and his wife, Cathleen of Staten Island, NY; his son Mark Williams and his wife, Sheryl of Utica, NY; his daughter, Linda Jordan and her husband, Michael of Monroe, NY: and his daughter, Diane Williams and her husband, Renato Mastantuono of Brooklyn, NY. Hughie is also survived by five grandchildren: Kerriann Williams and Anthony Williams of Staten Island, William Jordan of Long Island, Angela Jordan of Manhattan, and Cara Jordan of Monroe. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Jane Sears of Long Island, NY; numerous nieces and nephews, many friends, and his companion of five years, Ellen DelBasso of Middletown.
He was wholeheartedly devoted to his family, and was loved by them all. Hubert never purported to do great things, but he did many small things with great love. His kindness, support and friendliness will be forever missed.
A wake will be held at Flynn Funeral Home & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, New York 10950, during the hours of 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
A Mass will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, New York.
Private interment will follow in Warwick Cemetery, Warwick, New York.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arthritis National Research Foundation at curearthritis.org.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc. For directions to the funeral home, Sacred Heart R.C. Church or to offer an online memorial, please visit www.flynnfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019