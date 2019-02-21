|
|
Hugh A. Sonner, Sr.
February 3, 1923 - February 21, 2019
Walden, NY
Hugh A. Sonner, Sr. 96, passed away on February 21, 2019, Born in Walden, NY on February 3, 1923 to the late Dorothy (Slater) Sonner and Hugh Sonner. He lived a wonderful life and will be missed dearly by his family and those whose lives he touched.
At the age of 20, Hugh enlisted in the U.S. Army. Proudly serving under General Patton, in Battery A., 179th Field Army Battalion, ATT 4th Armored Division, he fought in the infamous, Battle of the Buldge, 16 December, 1944 – 25 January, 1945. A dedicated patriot and a proud American his entire life. After the war, he worked for the Railroad and Boilermakers. In 1953 he married Marion Brundage. He, along with his young family, traveled the states following work. In the early 1960s he settled in Walden, were he built and founded Bel-Air Park, all while working a full time job. For Hugh, rest and relaxation didn't come until a job was done and the bills were paid. A work ethic that is hard to come by these days. When he wasn't working he spent his time with the American Legion and VFW's between Walden and Lake Luzerne, NY. As a member of the Color Guard, he rarely missed marching in a parade or participating in a Veterans Ceremony, and traveled to Europe in celebration of V-Day. His travels were almost always to an Army Reunion or an event related to the veterans. He had served as Commander of the William Varney American Legion, Post 862 in Lake Lazerne. Hugh would never miss an opportunity to stop and talk to a fellow veteran, even if they had never met before, they were all brothers.
Hugh loved politics and loved to read his newspaper daily, and always kept up with current events. Engaging folks in topics of such matters was a favorite of his and he was always ready for a feisty conversation. He wrote hundreds of letters to the editors, here at home, and upstate, regarding local and global events. Speaking his mind was a strong character of his. "Tell it like it is", believing the truth must be told. He would not be silenced.
His sense if humor was infectious and he would never miss an opportunity to play a trick or share a favorite joke.
Hugh is survived by his son, Lance Sonner (Regis) of Walden; his daughter, Jane Davis (Job) of Tennessee, five grandchildren: Lance Christopher Sonner (Lauretta), Regis Pasichnyk (Stephen), Logan Sonner (Ali), Job Davis, III (Jillian) and Jeremy Davis (Jason); also three great-grandchildren: Gwyneth, Killian, and Bran Sonner. He also leaves behind his companion and love "Shorty" (Beulah Dunkley), and her daughters and son, Val, Vanessa and Sam and all their children and grands.
Hugh is predeceased by his late wife, Marion (Brundage) Sonner; his sisters, Heutta Moore, Louise Flanagan, and Gloria Gregory and by brother, Frank Sonner.
He will be remembered as a kind man of strength and courage, who faced many hardships and pain throughout his life; who Never Gave Up. He was, strong, loving, dedicated, forgiving, funny, strong, patriotic and in his family's eyes, invincible.
Services will be 4 to 7 p.m.Sunday, February 24 at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY 12586. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 25 at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Wallkill Valley Cemetery.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019