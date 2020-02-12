|
Hugh John Byrne
January 7, 1943 - February 10, 2020
Wallkill, New York
Hugh (Pop-Pop) Byrne, 77, retired teacher for the Newburgh Enlarged City School District, entered into rest surrounded by his loving family on Monday, February 10, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY he was the son of the late Joe and Mary Rose (Breslin) Byrne.
Hugh proudly served his country in the United States Army, 1st Air Cavalry and 11th Air Assault Units, and was a Vietnam War Veteran. Hugh was a graduate of the State University at New Paltz where he earned a Master of Science Degree in Education, as well as an Administrative Certificate.
Hugh married Judith Doyle and shared 54 wonderful years together raising their family. Hughie was dedicated to his family and was happiest spending time with them, especially his four grandchildren. We will always treasure the times spent together and cherish the memories of the vacations on Cape Cod.
In addition to his loving wife Judith, he is survived by his sons, Sean (Wendy) of Wallkill and Brenden (Alicia) of Pine Bush; his sisters Peggy Reese (Jimmy), Brigid Byrne, and Marian Byrne; his brother Neil Byrne; grandchildren Liam, Conor, Aiden and Abigail Byrne; nieces and nephews Patricia Lipkin, Peggy Reese (Allison Salloum), Jimmy Reese, Tracy Davis (Chuck), Tricia Crimmins (Tom), and Tim Byrne (Kim). In addition to his parents Hugh was predeceased by his two brothers James and Kevin.
A Private Memorial will be held at the family's discretion. In lieu of flowers donations in Hugh's memory can be made to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh.
