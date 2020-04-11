Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh O'Neill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh Lincoln O'Neill


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hugh Lincoln O'Neill Obituary
Hugh Lincoln O'Neill
February 12, 1926 - April 3, 2020
Monroe, NY
Hugh Lincoln O'Neill of Monroe, New York entered into eternal rest on April 3, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Center in Goshen, NY. Son of the late Hugh Roe and Agnes (Taggart), he was born February 12, 1926 in Bronx, NY.
Hugh served the Country he loved as a member of the Greatest Generation in World War II and Korea, receiving two Purple Hearts. Residents may recognize him as Papa "Poppy" as he sold them at any local storefront (ShopRite, McDonald's), that would let him set up a table for the Ladies Auxiliary and beloved American Legion. Come September he looked forward to selling poppies with his fellow Legioneers at the Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo, NY. When going to the Legion he would have 1-2 glasses of White Zinfandel. Hugh was a loyal husband to Dolores, devoted father, father-in-law, grandpa, and a great story teller.
Survivors include his son,s James Patrick and his wife, Georgianna of Brightwaters NY, Brian and his wife, Evelyn of Monroe, NY; his beloved granddaughter, Erin Meaghan of Columbus, OH; step-grandchildren: Robert, Michael and Judy, and five great-grandchildren: Justin, Jessica, Christopher, Abigail and Julie Anna.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Dolores (Flood); his brother, James Patrick, and his sisters: Maryann, Patricia, Theresa, Margaret, Louise and Eileen.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the American Legion Post 488, 532 Lakes Road, Monroe NY 10950.
Christian Services with Military Honors will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hugh's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -