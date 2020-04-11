|
|
Hugh Lincoln O'Neill
February 12, 1926 - April 3, 2020
Monroe, NY
Hugh Lincoln O'Neill of Monroe, New York entered into eternal rest on April 3, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Center in Goshen, NY. Son of the late Hugh Roe and Agnes (Taggart), he was born February 12, 1926 in Bronx, NY.
Hugh served the Country he loved as a member of the Greatest Generation in World War II and Korea, receiving two Purple Hearts. Residents may recognize him as Papa "Poppy" as he sold them at any local storefront (ShopRite, McDonald's), that would let him set up a table for the Ladies Auxiliary and beloved American Legion. Come September he looked forward to selling poppies with his fellow Legioneers at the Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo, NY. When going to the Legion he would have 1-2 glasses of White Zinfandel. Hugh was a loyal husband to Dolores, devoted father, father-in-law, grandpa, and a great story teller.
Survivors include his son,s James Patrick and his wife, Georgianna of Brightwaters NY, Brian and his wife, Evelyn of Monroe, NY; his beloved granddaughter, Erin Meaghan of Columbus, OH; step-grandchildren: Robert, Michael and Judy, and five great-grandchildren: Justin, Jessica, Christopher, Abigail and Julie Anna.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Dolores (Flood); his brother, James Patrick, and his sisters: Maryann, Patricia, Theresa, Margaret, Louise and Eileen.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the American Legion Post 488, 532 Lakes Road, Monroe NY 10950.
Christian Services with Military Honors will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020