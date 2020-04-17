|
|
Hugo Ruiz, Sr.
July 5, 1938 - April 15, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Hugo passed away suddenly on April 15, 2020, at the age of 81. He was born in Mendoza, Argentina.
He is predeceased by his father, Antonio Ruiz; his mother, Agueda Hernandez; his brother, Francisco Ruiz; and his late wife, Nilda Nuñez.
He leaves behind five children: Viviana Salvatierra and her husband, Jorge of Newburgh, NY, his son, Hugo of Newburgh, NY, his daughter, Monica of Newburgh, NY, his daughter, Anne McDermott and husband, Kyle of Newburgh, NY, and his daughter, Victoria of Newburgh, NY. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, David, Rocio, Julieta, Nicolas, Steven, Samantha, Tyler, Alexandra, Jessica, Janine & Matias and six great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister, Carmen Ruiz, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no service.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020