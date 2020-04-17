Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugo Ruiz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugo Ruiz Sr.


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hugo Ruiz Sr. Obituary
Hugo Ruiz, Sr.
July 5, 1938 - April 15, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Hugo passed away suddenly on April 15, 2020, at the age of 81. He was born in Mendoza, Argentina.
He is predeceased by his father, Antonio Ruiz; his mother, Agueda Hernandez; his brother, Francisco Ruiz; and his late wife, Nilda Nuñez.
He leaves behind five children: Viviana Salvatierra and her husband, Jorge of Newburgh, NY, his son, Hugo of Newburgh, NY, his daughter, Monica of Newburgh, NY, his daughter, Anne McDermott and husband, Kyle of Newburgh, NY, and his daughter, Victoria of Newburgh, NY. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, David, Rocio, Julieta, Nicolas, Steven, Samantha, Tyler, Alexandra, Jessica, Janine & Matias and six great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister, Carmen Ruiz, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no service.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hugo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -