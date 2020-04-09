|
|
Hunter James Behnke
February 26, 1999 - April 6, 2020
Ellenville, NY
Hunter James Behnke, of Ellenville, NY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was 21 years old. Hunter was born on February 26, 1999 in Kingston, NY; he was the son of Marcia and Christopher Benson.
Hunter had graduated from Ellenville High School in 2017. He worked as a car inspector for Valvoline in Middletown. Hunter had a true passion for motorcycles, but most of all he loved his family and the times they shared together.
Hunter will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his parents; his fiancé, Cheyenne DooLittle and their children, Jacob, Liam and Faye; his brother, Tiler Ferentheil; his step-sisters, Mykelty and Savannah Benson; his grandmother, Elizabeth Behnke; his aunts, Jessica and Helen Behnke; his uncles, John Behnke and his wife, Holly and their son, Zachary and his best friend, Rapheal and his family.
Due to the strict guidelines regarding the current health crisis, services will be held privately.
The family has requested memorial contributions be made in Hunter's memory to start a trust for his children. Contributions can be mailed to Marcia and Chris Benson, 42 Campwoods Lane, Ellenville, NY 12428.
Arrangements are under the guidance Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville.,Personal condolences can be left for Hunter's family at www.loucksfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020