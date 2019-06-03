|
Ian J. Sousa
June 19, 1943 - June 2, 2019
Cornwall, NY
Ian J. Sousa, of Cornwall, NY passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 75 years old.
The son of the late Alvin J. Sousa and Catherine (Muir) Sousa, Ian was born on June 19, 1943 in White Plains, NY.
Ian received his Bachelor's degree in Biology from The College of Holy Cross in 1965. After serving his country in the United States Navy, Ian began his career at Ciba-Geigy/Novartis and later retired from Roche Pharmaceuticals in Nutley, NJ, where he was a Principal Validation Engineer. Following retirement, Ian consulted for Avex Consulting.
Ian was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather who cared for his family with unequivocal love and generosity. Ian had a passion for the outdoors; including running, hiking, skiing and boating. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren above all and attending their sporting events. Every moment with them meant the world to him. Although Ian will be greatly missed, the light that he brought to us all will remain shining in our hearts forever.
Ian is survived by his loving wife of 50 years: Filomena (Coelho) Sousa; his son: Jeff Sousa and his wife Jessica of Cornwall, NY; his grandchildren: Olivia and Owen Sousa; his brother: Alvin A. Sousa; and his nephews: Bradley Sousa and Gregory J. Sousa. In addition to his parents, Ian was predeceased by his daughter Lauren C. Sousa and his Aunt Anne Muir.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 6th at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Interment with Military Honors will follow the Mass at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Sleepy Hollow, NY.
Memorial Contributions in Ian's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 3 to June 4, 2019