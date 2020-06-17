Ignatius Dominick Palmeri
May 3, 1928 - June 16, 2020
Wilkes Barre, PA - Formerly of Goshen, NY
Ignatius Dominick Palmeri was born May 3, 1928 in the Bronx, NY. He was a first generation Italian-American; his young parents Anna and Albert emigrated from Naples and Sicily via Ellis Island around 1897, met here in America, and had two boys - Ignatius and Albert.
Pop-Pop Iggie, as he was lovingly called, was a doting husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a quiet man but was ALWAYS LISTENING!
Pop-Pop and Grandma Carmella were married for 52 years- with four children, 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren - all of whom LOVE and miss him greatly.
He was one of the remaining Korean War veterans, having served in Germany as a Radio Operator in the Communications Field.
He apprenticed as a typesetter and spent nearly 30 years as a printer with the New York Daily News. He never missed a game, cheering for his New York Yankees on TV each day and rooted for his New York Football Giants. When he was 11 years old, he attended the Yankee game where Lou Gehrig gave his farewell speech - cementing his love for the game and the Yankees.
Survivors include his children: Anna Theresa Inglett, Maria Elena Premuto and her husband Alfred, William Palmeri and Erin Evans, and John Palmeri and his wife Lucille. He is also survived by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Highland Park Senior Living in Wilkes Barre, PA for their kindness and care during their Dad's stay at their facility and especially during his final hours.
Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY. Due to the current NY State guidelines capacity will be limited. Face coverings will be required to enter the building.
Private services with burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
May 3, 1928 - June 16, 2020
Wilkes Barre, PA - Formerly of Goshen, NY
Ignatius Dominick Palmeri was born May 3, 1928 in the Bronx, NY. He was a first generation Italian-American; his young parents Anna and Albert emigrated from Naples and Sicily via Ellis Island around 1897, met here in America, and had two boys - Ignatius and Albert.
Pop-Pop Iggie, as he was lovingly called, was a doting husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a quiet man but was ALWAYS LISTENING!
Pop-Pop and Grandma Carmella were married for 52 years- with four children, 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren - all of whom LOVE and miss him greatly.
He was one of the remaining Korean War veterans, having served in Germany as a Radio Operator in the Communications Field.
He apprenticed as a typesetter and spent nearly 30 years as a printer with the New York Daily News. He never missed a game, cheering for his New York Yankees on TV each day and rooted for his New York Football Giants. When he was 11 years old, he attended the Yankee game where Lou Gehrig gave his farewell speech - cementing his love for the game and the Yankees.
Survivors include his children: Anna Theresa Inglett, Maria Elena Premuto and her husband Alfred, William Palmeri and Erin Evans, and John Palmeri and his wife Lucille. He is also survived by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Highland Park Senior Living in Wilkes Barre, PA for their kindness and care during their Dad's stay at their facility and especially during his final hours.
Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY. Due to the current NY State guidelines capacity will be limited. Face coverings will be required to enter the building.
Private services with burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.