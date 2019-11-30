|
|
Ina Leigh Meakim
July 12, 1968 - November 15, 2019
Fort Montgomery, NY
Ina Leigh Meakim passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at her home in Fort Montgomery, NY. She was 51 years old. Daughter of Fred and the late Sherry Leavy Bruntel, she was born July 12, 1968 in Rhinebeck, NY.
Ina was a retired press operator for the Department of Treasury, United States Mint, in West Point, NY.
Survivors include her husband, Timothy P. Meakim at home; and her father, Fred Bruntel of Panama City Beach, FL.
Visitation will take place at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home 845-446- 2868 www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019