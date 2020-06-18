Ingrid "Inga" Bantin
April 13, 1924 - June 15, 2020
Woodbourne, NY
Ingrid "Inga" Bantin of Woodbourne left this earth on Monday, June 15, 2020. She was 96.
She was the daughter of the late Theopor Greve and Martha Schulz, born on April 13, 1924 in Hamburg, Germany.
She was married to the love of her life, Werner for 61 years. Born in Germany in 1924, she remained there until 1958 when they immigrated to NYC. She worked for NYC Board of Education for many years before retiring to Sullivan County in 1978. She then became a bookkeeper and worked for many local establishments until retiring again at 91. She loved to travel, eat great food and spend time with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Werner Bantin of Woodbourne, NY; daughter, Carmen Green of Charlotte, NC; son, Bernd "Butch" Bantin of Woodbourne; five grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
She will be severely missed by all who loved her. We all know she will be watching and guiding from above.
Limited visitation will be held today, Friday, June 19, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; a limit of ten visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required at all times.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ingrid's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home for further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
April 13, 1924 - June 15, 2020
Woodbourne, NY
Ingrid "Inga" Bantin of Woodbourne left this earth on Monday, June 15, 2020. She was 96.
She was the daughter of the late Theopor Greve and Martha Schulz, born on April 13, 1924 in Hamburg, Germany.
She was married to the love of her life, Werner for 61 years. Born in Germany in 1924, she remained there until 1958 when they immigrated to NYC. She worked for NYC Board of Education for many years before retiring to Sullivan County in 1978. She then became a bookkeeper and worked for many local establishments until retiring again at 91. She loved to travel, eat great food and spend time with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Werner Bantin of Woodbourne, NY; daughter, Carmen Green of Charlotte, NC; son, Bernd "Butch" Bantin of Woodbourne; five grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
She will be severely missed by all who loved her. We all know she will be watching and guiding from above.
Limited visitation will be held today, Friday, June 19, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; a limit of ten visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required at all times.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ingrid's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home for further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.