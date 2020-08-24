Iona N. Bailey
December 31, 1935 - August 22, 2020
Bloomingburg, NY
Iona N. Bailey, a homemaker and lifelong resident of the area passed away at home with her family by her side on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was 84. The daughter of the late John Steinhilber and Ida Howe, she was born on December 31, 1935 in Walden, NY.
Survivors include her children: Arthur Bailey and his wife, Debra of Wurtsboro, Bruce Bailey and wife, Annette of Pine Bush, Jean Bellia and husband, Robert of Bloomingburg, and Ray Bailey of Middletown; one brother, John Steinhilber of Nevada; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Iona is predeceased by her husband, Eugene Bailey and daughters, Helen Reuter and Tina Bailey.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush, NY. Services will be offered at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial of ashes will take place immediately following at Bloomingburg Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, capacity is limited. Face mask and social distance requirements mandated by NYS are in effect. To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
