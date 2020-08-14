Ira Longcore
August 12th, 2020
Middletown, NY
It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the passing of Ira Longcore, 87, on August 12th, 2020 in Middletown. He is a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle.
Born in Newton NJ, Mr. Longcore was a long time resident of Middletown. He resided in Newton until he enlisted in the United States Army on February 10th, 1953. Stationed first at Fort Camp Gordon in Georgia he graduated the Southeastern Signal School becoming a member of the Signal Corps, the "Eyes and Ears" of the United States Army. Ira then sailed on the USS Barrett crossing the 180th Meridian, numbered as a Trusty Golden Dragon by it's crew, arriving at Acan Primary Relay Station 8143 Army Unit near the Village of Angeles, Pampanga Republic of the Philippines to serve as a Signal Operator during the closing of the Korean War.
Upon returning home he remained in the Reserves until 1959 and worked alongside his father Ira Longcore Sr. building silos out of Vernon NJ in the surrounding counties of NJ and NY. Ira then worked for a time at Sterling Forest State Park in NJ and ultimately became a skilled tradesman in the field of carpentry joining the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America L.U. 255/ L.U. 574 working as a Union Carpenter until becoming semi retired and working as a locksmith for Castle Point VA Medical Center. Ira was a 60 year member of the American Legion Post 214 and a Brother of The Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the State of New York, Warwick Lodge No. 544, raised to the Sublime degree of Master Mason on the 23rd day of November, A.D. 1968, A.L. 5968. Ira was quick witted, always ready with a joke or funny observation. Ira had a big heart, deep devotion to his loved ones and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
The son of the late Ira William and Pauline (Rudy) Longcore, Mr. Longcore also was predeceased by his daughter, Marion Longcore in 1995; his brother, Robert Longcore in 2013, his daughter, Kathy Alley in 2019 and brother, William Longcore Sr. in 2019. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Longcore; his son, Jeffrey Longcore with his partner, Erin Gaylord and grandson, Kasey Longcore; his son in law, Larry Alley; his grandson, Tim Williams and wife, Allie and their four children: Catrina, Kaleb, Draven and Rowan; his stepdaughter, Celeste Keane and husband, Joe; his granddaughters: Aislinn and Caitriona Keane, Ayla Frazer and husband, Logan, and their children: Evan Frazier and Roman Frazier.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday August 18th at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY 10940. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Due to current restrictions we ask that friends and acquaintances visit from 10 until 11:15 a.m., visitors are limited to 25 people at a time. There will be a service of remembrance for family and those close to Ira will be held at 11:30 a.m., Reverend Jeff Farley will be officiating. Interment will be private.
