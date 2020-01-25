|
|
Irene Garcia
April 5, 1928 - January 24, 2020
Liberty, NY
Irene Garcia of Liberty, NY, a retired secretary and longtime area resident, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at her home. She was 91.
The daughter of the late Modesto and Anita Martinez Ruiz, she was born April 5, 1928 in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico. Irene loved the sunshine and enjoyed listening to music.
Survivors include three daughters: Ana Mendes of Carmel, NY, Paula Williams and her husband, Carlton of Liberty, NY and Lourdes Morales and her husband, Juan of the State of Florida; one son, Nilton Garcia and his wife, Dayana of Burbank, IL; sixteen grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, January 27, 2020 in the Harris Funeral Home, West Street at Buckley, Liberty, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel, 15 Pepper St., Monroe, CT. Father Adan Rodriguez will officiate. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Newtown, CT.
Memorial contributions in Irene's name may be made to the Sullivan County SPCA, P.O. Box 995, Rock Hill, NY.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home West Street at Buckley, Liberty, NY. 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200 or www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020