Irene L. Russell
Town of Newburgh, NY
Irene L. Russell, age 82, daughter of the late Charles and Grace Stevens of Maybrook, NY, passed into God's hands on her birthday Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family including her children, sisters and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Deacon Franklyn R. Russell of Newburgh NY.
Irene was so proud of her extended family and enjoyed holiday parties, barbecues, travel, cross-word puzzles, and friendly card games. She was grounded in her Catholic faith and was a Eucharistic minister earlier in her life. She simply loved life, laughter and her family endlessly. Irene was born in Maybrook, NY and during her youth was a cheerleader, singer and later became a domestic homemaker helping to raise four children. She is survived by her children, Valentina (David) Johnson of Maybrook, NY, Debra Baker of Marlboro, NY, Susan Peterkin of Maybrook, NY, and Franklyn C (Kim) Russell of New Paltz, NY; her sisters, Shirley Harris of Maybrook, NY, Grace (George) Martin of Montgomery NY, Mary Thomas of Maybrook, NY; as well as 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren (with 1 more blessing to come), and 1 great-great grandchild. She also has several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends that will miss her warm, welcoming style.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 21 at St. Patrick's Church, Newburgh, with entombment following in Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in memory of Irene be sent to the at or . To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019